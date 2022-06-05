Braves take 4-game road win streak into game against the Rockies

Colorado has a 16-15 record in home games and a 23-30 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has a 27-27 record overall and a 13-13 record on the road. The Braves have gone 13-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 25 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .533. Matt Olson is 12-for-40 with seven doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .253 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.