X

Strider's no-hit bid for Braves broken up in 8th inning

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
Updated 8 minutes ago
Spencer Strider’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Jean Segura singled for the Miami Marlins with one out in the eighth inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider's bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Jean Segura singled for the Miami Marlins with one out in the eighth inning Monday night.

Before that, the only baserunner to reach against the Atlanta Braves starter came on an error by Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson in the seventh.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the seventh with a grounder that went through Olson's legs, ending Strider's try for a perfect game.

Strider had struck out 11 batters. Atlanta was leading 8-0.

Strider finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season to teammate Michael Harris II.

Strider has struck out at least nine in nine straight starts dating to last Sept. 1. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and the longest in franchise history, one better than Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

The hard-throwing right-hander routinely hit the high-90s (mph) with his fastball, but his slider was equally effective. Garrett Hampson, the last batter to face Strider in the sixth, whiffed on an 82 mph slider.

The Braves have hit five homers to back Strider, three of them two-run shots.

There have been 24 perfect games in major league history. The last one was thrown by Seattle’s Félix Hernández in 2012 against Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

EXCLUSIVE: DA says indictment announcement coming this summer in Trump probe5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton board to consider $45M tax break for data center along Beltline
5h ago

Credit: FOX NEWS/CNN

Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson departures roil cable news universe
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention
15h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta college students protest police training center
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Power bills likely to rise by 12% in June
3h ago
No injuries after massive fire put out at Louisiana sawmill
4h ago
Atlanta prosecutor to announce any charges against Trump in election probe this summer...
4h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
4h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top