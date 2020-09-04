Braves, streaking Freeman set for matchup against Nationals

The Nationals are 6-13 against teams from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Braves with 19 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 26 RBIs and is batting .354.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.