Braves still hope Reynaldo López can return to rotation this season following shoulder surgery

Snitker said López will be checked again in 12 weeks to “see where he's at.”

“If everything goes right, I think we expect to see him again before the year is over,” Snitker said.

López had discomfort in his shoulder after he allowed three runs and nine hits in a loss to San Diego in the Braves' opening series. The right-hander was an important part of the rotation in 2024, when he was 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in his first year with the team.

Right-hander Bryce Elder was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take López's spot on the active roster and in the rotation, at least until right-hander Spencer Strider is ready to pitch.

Strider has a 1.08 ERA in two injury rehabilitation starts for Triple-A Gwinnett and is scheduled to make what could be his final rehab start on Thursday.

Strider started just two games and went 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA last year before getting shut down for the rest of the season. That followed a 2023 season in which he went 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and a major league-leading 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings.

He made the NL All-Star team and finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting in 2023.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP