ajc logo
X

Braves start 4-game series against the Giants

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves open a four-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants (37-28, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Giants +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Atlanta has a 20-14 record at home and a 38-29 record overall. The Braves are 22-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 37-28 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Giants have an 18-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .290 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Michael Harris II is 14-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 7-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Giants: 7-3, .209 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
Russian journalist sells Nobel Prize for Ukrainian children2h ago
Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange
2h ago
New body armor rules in NY miss vest worn by Buffalo killer
2h ago
Fitzpatrick's victory a win for golf at thrilling US Open
56m ago
Fitzpatrick's victory a win for golf at thrilling US Open
56m ago
LEADING OFF: Padres check star 3B Machado's sprained ankle
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
3h ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top