Braves start 3-game series with the Pirates

By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (91-48, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -207, Pirates +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 91-48 record overall and a 45-24 record at home. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the majors at .345.

Pittsburgh has a 65-75 record overall and a 31-38 record in road games. The Pirates have a 41-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 34 home runs while hitting .331 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-38 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 23 home runs while slugging .445. Ke'Bryan Hayes is 13-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .299 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (illness), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

