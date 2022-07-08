ajc logo
Braves start 3-game series with the Nationals

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals to begin a three-game series

Washington Nationals (30-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -283, Nationals +231; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 49-35 overall and 27-18 in home games. The Braves are 33-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 30-55 overall and 16-24 on the road. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson is third on the Braves with a .295 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. Austin Riley is 17-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has 18 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .314 for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 10-for-25 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

