Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider not expected back from injuries by 2025 opener

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider are not expected to recover from injuries in time for Atlanta’s season opener at San Diego on March 27
Updated 31 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider are not expected to recover from injuries in time for Atlanta's season opener at San Diego on March 27.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, tore his left ACL on May 26 and the 26-year-old slugger had surgery on June 6.

Strider, a right-hander who turned 26 last week, had surgery on April 12 to repair his pitching elbow. Strider had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and said the latest procedure used an internal brace.

“I think with both guys, I don’t think it’s significant time, but I think we’re confident that opening day is not realistic for them,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters Tuesday at the general managers meetings. “I think, look, once we get to spring, you get to the beginning of February, you’ll have a much better idea on timelines. We’re planning that they will not be part of the opening-day roster, and how soon after that, we’ll know more as we get deeper into the offseason.”

FILE - Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider are not expected to recover from injuries in time for Atlanta’s season opener at San Diego on March 27, 2025.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

AP

