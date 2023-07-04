Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is first to hit 20 homers, steal 40 bases and drive in 50 before break

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X
Nobody has had a first half of the season like Ronald Acuña Jr. Atlanta’s four-time All-Star outfielder made history by becoming the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break

CLEVELAND (AP) — Nobody has had a first half of the season like Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta's four-time All-Star outfielder made history Monday night by becoming the first player to reach 20 home runs, 40 stolen bases and 50 RBIs before the All-Star break.

“Special player,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Atlanta extended its winning streak to nine straight and moved 30 games over .500 by beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2.

The 25-year-old Acuña is also just the third player to hit 20 homers and steal 40 bases in the first 84 games, joining Rickey Henderson (1990) and Eric Davis (1986).

Before the game, Acuña was named NL Player of the Month for June, the second time he's won the award this season.

In the third inning, Acuña extended his hitting streak to 14 games before swiping his 40th base, the most he's had in a season. He stole 37 in 2019.

Acuña appeared to injure his right shoulder while making a headfirst slide. He stayed on the ground for a few moments before being helped to his feet and checked by a Braves trainer. Acuña stayed in the game and scored moments later on a single.

Snitker said Acuña was “stung a little bit” but felt fine.

There doesn't seem to be anything the speedy Acuña can't do.

“You go out and get a drink or go to the bathroom you might miss something you’ve never seen before,” Snitker said. “I’m just glad to have him on our team and be able to watch him every say.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

More tragic details emerge of girl whose body found in abandoned apartment7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities tell lt. governor: Millions spent on diversity efforts
11h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. takes home two more in-season awards
4h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
5h ago

Credit: AP

No sparklers for these folks: Atlantan, other Americans conflicted on the 4th
5h ago

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II homers twice as All-Star-studded Braves win ninth straight, 4-2 over...
51m ago
Number of Georgia asylum seekers likely broke records in May
17h ago
Guardians host the Braves to begin 3-game series
19h ago
Featured

At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
12h ago
Deported from Atlanta, ‘The Migrant Chef’ now famous in Mexico
2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top