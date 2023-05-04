X

Braves star Acuña Jr. exits after fouling ball off left leg

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ALANIS THAMES, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins out of precaution after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the sixth inning, just three days after he was removed against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder

Acuña was on the ground for a while grabbing at his left leg, but finished the four-pitch at bat and returned to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

He was then replaced by Sam Hilliard, who went to centerfield, and centerfielder Kevin Pillar took Acuña's place in right field.

Acuña was removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a while holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuña was 1 for 3 Monday and stole his 15th base of the season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

