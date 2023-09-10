Braves square off against the Pirates in series rubber match

Both the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-49, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis L. Ortiz (4-4, 4.90 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 46-25 at home and 92-49 overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .276, the best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has a 32-39 record on the road and a 66-76 record overall. The Pirates are 27-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 48 home runs while slugging .603. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-44 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .268 batting average, and has 30 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 69 RBI. Ke'Bryan Hayes is 13-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .281 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

