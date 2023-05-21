X

Braves square off against the Mariners with series tied 1-1

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Seattle Mariners (22-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-17, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (5-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Braves: Jared Shuster (0-2, 7.24 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -111, Mariners -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has gone 11-10 at home and 28-17 overall. The Braves have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .464.

Seattle is 22-23 overall and 12-11 on the road. The Mariners have gone 17-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with a .347 batting average, and has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI. Austin Riley is 11-for-40 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 10-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .252 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Easton McGee: 15-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

WATCH: Memorable moment when Jim Brown faced off with Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox
