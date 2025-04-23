Georgia News
Georgia News

Braves square off against the Cardinals in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

St. Louis Cardinals (10-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-14, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 7.64 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -163, Cardinals +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Atlanta is 9-14 overall and 7-3 at home. The Braves have a 7-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has gone 2-10 on the road and 10-14 overall. The Cardinals have a 10-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .317 batting average, and has two doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and nine RBI. Austin Riley is 15-for-41 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Eduardo Contreras is 11-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Cardinals: Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

St. Louis Cardinals Lars Nootbaar (21) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Placeholder Image

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

