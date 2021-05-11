Braves sign veteran right-hander Roark to minor league deal

The 34-year-old was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on April 30 with a 6.43 ERA in one start and two relief appearances. He was 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA in 11 starts for Toronto last year.

Roark is 76-68 with a 3.85 ERA in nine seasons, including six with Washington. He has won at least 10 games in four seasons, including 2016, when he was 16-10 with a 2.83 ERA for the Nationals.