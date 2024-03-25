Braves sign pitcher Jesse Chavez to minor league deal, giving veteran chance for 5th stint with team

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract on Monday, providing the opportunity for the reliever's fifth stint with the team.

Chavez, 40, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. His deal with Atlanta includes an invitation to spring training, giving the Braves 29 players in camp.

Chavez was first acquired by the Braves on Dec. 11, 2009, in a trade with Tampa Bay for Rafael Soriano before being traded to Kansas City less than one year later. The Braves again obtained Chavez from the Chicago Cubs for reliever Sean Newcomb on April 21, 2022, before sending him to the Angels later that season in a deal that brought closer Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta.

The Braves selected Chavez off waivers later in the 2022 season and signed him again as a free agent before the 2023 season, when he posted a 1.56 ERA with one save in 36 games.

Chavez was released by the White Sox with an 11.57 ERA in seven innings this spring.

The Braves’ eight-man bullpen appeared set before the addition of Chavez only four days before Thursday’s first game of the regular season in Philadelphia.

