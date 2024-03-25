Georgia News

Braves sign pitcher Jesse Chavez to minor league deal, giving veteran chance for 5th stint with team

The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract, providing the opportunity for the reliever’s fifth stint with the team
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez works against the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract on Monday, March 25, 2024, providing the opportunity for the reliever's fifth stint with the team. Chavez, 40, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez works against the New York Mets during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Atlanta. The Braves signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract on Monday, March 25, 2024, providing the opportunity for the reliever's fifth stint with the team. Chavez, 40, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
43 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez to a minor league contract on Monday, providing the opportunity for the reliever's fifth stint with the team.

Chavez, 40, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. His deal with Atlanta includes an invitation to spring training, giving the Braves 29 players in camp.

Chavez was first acquired by the Braves on Dec. 11, 2009, in a trade with Tampa Bay for Rafael Soriano before being traded to Kansas City less than one year later. The Braves again obtained Chavez from the Chicago Cubs for reliever Sean Newcomb on April 21, 2022, before sending him to the Angels later that season in a deal that brought closer Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta.

The Braves selected Chavez off waivers later in the 2022 season and signed him again as a free agent before the 2023 season, when he posted a 1.56 ERA with one save in 36 games.

Chavez was released by the White Sox with an 11.57 ERA in seven innings this spring.

The Braves’ eight-man bullpen appeared set before the addition of Chavez only four days before Thursday’s first game of the regular season in Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
40m ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
8m ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
8m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
40m ago
Hill scores 21 as Georgia beats Wake Forest 72-66 in NIT
WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray wins Athletes Unlimited individual title
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta