Braves sign IF Gio Urshela after Austin Riley goes on IL with broken hand

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves signed infielder Gio Urshela on Tuesday after placing third baseman Austin Riley on the injured list with a broken hand.

The 32-year-old Urshela batted .243 with five homers and 37 RBIs for the Detroit Tigers before he was released on Sunday.

The Braves quickly scooped him up, deciding he was the best available option with Riley expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season after being struck in the right hand by a pitch. The timetable for his recovery is six to eight weeks.