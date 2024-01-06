Braves sign former Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to $1.1 million, 1-year deal

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added depth to their bench on Friday by signing former New York Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to a $1.1 million, one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Guillorme spent the last six seasons with the Mets, playing second base, shortstop and third base. He hit .224 in 54 games last season. He has a career .261 batting average.

Guillorme appeared in a career-high 102 games in 2022, hitting .273 and making 61 starts at second base.