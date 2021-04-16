Braves scratch LHP Smyly, add to 10-day IL with forearm pain

The left-hander was added to the IL retroactive to April 13 with what the club called left forearm inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said he hopes Smyly (0-0, 5.73 in two starts) will only miss one start.

Smyly signed an $11 million, one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent after the lefty's stuff suddenly ticked up near the end of 2020 with San Francisco.