Braves' Rosario returns from IL, starting against Cardinals

50 minutes ago
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario has been activated from the injured list and is starting in left field against the St. Louis Cardinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario has been activated from the injured list and is starting in left field against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

The Braves also activated left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek from the injured list.

To clear spots for Rosario and Matzek, first baseman Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and right-hander Silvino Bracho was designated for assignment.

Rosario was placed on the injured list on April 25 due to blurred vision and a swollen right retina. He had a procedure to repair the condition. He hit only .068 in 44 at-bats before landing on the injured list after hitting a combined .259 with 14 homers with Cleveland and Atlanta in 2021.

Matzek was placed on the injured list on May 17 with left shoulder inflammation. He was expected to serve in a set-up role and had a 5.06 ERA in 13 games while struggling with his control before being placed on the injured list.

Ford was claimed off waivers from Seattle on June 10 and was recalled from Gwinnett on June 20. He had no hits in four at-bats in Atlanta.

Bracho, who pitched for Arizona from 2015-20, logged one scoreless inning in his only appearance with Atlanta after being acquired from Boston for cash considerations on Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

