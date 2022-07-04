Braves' Rosario returns from IL, starting against Cardinals

Rosario was placed on the injured list on April 25 due to blurred vision and a swollen right retina. He had a procedure to repair the condition. He hit only .068 in 44 at-bats before landing on the injured list after hitting a combined .259 with 14 homers with Cleveland and Atlanta in 2021.

Matzek was placed on the injured list on May 17 with left shoulder inflammation. He was expected to serve in a set-up role and had a 5.06 ERA in 13 games while struggling with his control before being placed on the injured list.