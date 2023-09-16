Braves' Ronald Acuña out of lineup vs Miami with right calf tightness

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the starting lineup for a game against Miami because of right calf tightness

1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Miami because of right calf tightness.

Acuña first experienced discomfort in the seventh inning of Friday’s series opener while chasing a base hit to the right-field corner by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Acuña grounded into an inning-ending double play in the eighth, then left before the bottom half.

“We’re going to put him down today,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Saturday’s game. “He said he felt better when he woke up. Still it’s enough to take him out. There’s no need to chance it.”

With the Braves already having clinched the NL East, Acuña could miss additional time.

“That’s a touchy spot and it doesn’t heal quick,” Snitker said. “We felt it was right to err on the side of caution.”

Acuña singled twice Friday, raising his major league-leading hits total to 201. He is batting .337 with 37 homers, 98 RBIs and a big league-high 66 stolen bases.

The 25-year-old Acuña sustained a season-ending knee injury on the same field two years ago and missed the Braves’ run to the 2021 World Series title.

“This turf’s hard on him,” Snitker said.

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II replaced Acuña in the leadoff spot.

