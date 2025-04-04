Braves right-hander Reynaldo López to have arthroscopic surgery on inflamed right shoulder Tuesday

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hope to learn more about right-hander Reynaldo López's ability to return to the rotation when he has exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his inflamed right shoulder on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
The Braves placed López on the 15-day injured list on Monday. He was moved to the 60-day IL on Thursday, so he will miss at least two months.
“We won't know anything until that procedure,” manager Brian Snitker said before Friday night's home opener against the Miami Marlins.
The Braves returned home with an 0-7 record, their worst start since an 0-9 start in 2016. They were swept at San Diego and Los Angeles to open the season.
No Major League Baseball team has reached the playoffs after an 0-7 start.
López allowed three runs and nine hits in a loss to San Diego on Friday night. The right-hander was an important part of the rotation in 2024, when he was 8-5 with a 1.99 ERA in his first year with the team.
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to take López’s spot on the active roster.
Right-handed reliever Jesse Chavez, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday and refused an outright assignment to the minors, returned to the organization on a minor league contract on Friday. Chavez allowed one run and two hits in his only outing with Atlanta following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett.
