Braves right-hander Reynaldo López to have arthroscopic surgery on inflamed right shoulder Tuesday

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hope to learn more about right-hander Reynaldo López's ability to return to the rotation when he has exploratory arthroscopic surgery on his inflamed right shoulder on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The Braves placed López on the 15-day injured list on Monday. He was moved to the 60-day IL on Thursday, so he will miss at least two months.

“We won't know anything until that procedure,” manager Brian Snitker said before Friday night's home opener against the Miami Marlins.