Georgia News

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López leaves start with right forearm tightness

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López left his start against the New York Mets on Sunday after three innings because of tightness in his throwing forearm
Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López delivers against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Credit: Rick Schultz/AP

Credit: Rick Schultz/AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López delivers against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
38 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López left his start against the New York Mets on Sunday after three innings because of tightness in his throwing forearm.

Atlanta said the move was precautionary.

A 2024 All-Star, López allowed three hits across three scoreless innings, striking out two. Three of López’s final five pitches of the game were 95 mph or better and his last pitch — an 85.7 mph slider to New York’s Brandon Nimmo — was softly grounded out to second base.

In his first season of a three-year free agent deal with Atlanta, López has pitched to a 2.06 ERA across 19 starts and 104 2/3 innings. His three scoreless innings against New York on Sunday moved the 30-year-old right-hander into the major league lead in ERA after surpassing the qualifying standard. To be eligible for the ERA title, a pitcher must pitch at least one inning per team game played.

López is in his first season as a full-time starter since 2020. He struggled over his two prior starts entering Sunday’s game, allowing seven runs across 12 innings in consecutive losing efforts.

He is considered day-to-day.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rick Schultz/AP

Braves’ Reynaldo López leaves start due to forearm tightness 39m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves shut down by Hunter Greene in loss to Reds
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Braves vs. Reds postponed, rescheduled for Sept. 9
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mets move past Braves in NL wild card race as Senga gets hurt again, Martinez hits slam...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Qualifying didn't go as planned for American gymnast Brody Malone. Redemption awaits in...2h ago
Mets face the Braves with 2-1 series lead
How photographer Frank Stewart captured the culture of jazz, church and Black life in the...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan