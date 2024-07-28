Braves right-hander Reynaldo López leaves start with right forearm tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López left his start against the New York Mets on Sunday after three innings because of tightness in his throwing forearm.

Atlanta said the move was precautionary.

A 2024 All-Star, López allowed three hits across three scoreless innings, striking out two. Three of López’s final five pitches of the game were 95 mph or better and his last pitch — an 85.7 mph slider to New York’s Brandon Nimmo — was softly grounded out to second base.