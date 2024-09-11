Braves RHP Reynaldo López heads back to injured list with shoulder inflammation

Manager Brian Snitker said the prognosis for López was encouraging. The examination showed no structural damage.

“It was good. The MRI came back clean," Snitker said. “He’s got inflammation. Hopefully we will calm it down, then give him a few days off, and then see where he’s at when he starts throwing again.”

Still, it's a blow for the Braves with less than three weeks to go in the regular season. López will not be eligible to return until midway through the final week.

“We don’t know until after they kind of let everything calm down and then they’ll start him back throwing,” Snitker said. "It wasn’t anything structural. It will be just like everything else. You give him a little time and then they’ll start him on a throwing program. Hopefully when his time’s up he could be back.”

The Braves went into the finale of a two-game series against the Nationals a half-game behind the Mets for the NL's final wild-card spot. New York pulled ahead with a 6-2 victory over Toronto in an afternoon game.

Atlanta has managed to stay in playoff contention despite season-ending injuries to NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and ace pitcher Spencer Strider, as well as significant injuries to several other key players. Second baseman Ozzie Albies has been out nearly two months with a wrist injury, and third baseman Austin Riley is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a fractured hand.

In recent weeks, the Braves have fielded a starting lineup that featured three players who were cut by other teams this season.

As part of a flurry of moves, Atlanta recalled right-handed reliever Daysbel Hernández from Triple-A Gwinnett and added infielder Cavan Biggio to the major league roster.

Biggio has played this season for Toronto and the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting a combined .197 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

The Braves optioned infielder Luke Williams to Gwinnett and designated right-hander Jimmy Herget for assignment.

