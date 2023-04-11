Braves RHP Ian Anderson to have season-ending surgery

When healthy, Anderson has been at his best in the postseason. He was 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in eight postseason starts in 2020 and 2021. He threw five no-hit innings in the Braves' 2-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros in their 2021 World Series championship run.

Anderson struggled to return to his top form last season, when he was 10-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 22 starts for Atlanta and was sent to the minors in August.

Snitker said there was no evidence Anderson was having physical problems last season or this spring.

“The only time he said anything was after his last start with Gwinnett,” Snitker said.

“He's been through a lot at a young age and his experience in a lot of big, big games. Hopefully, he can come back and be the Ian we know.”

