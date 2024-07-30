Georgia News

Braves reuniting with 2021 World Series MVP Soler and reliever Jackson after trade with Giants

National League wild-card leader Atlanta is reuniting with 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson, a reliever for that championship team
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler (2) scores sliding to home plate against Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) after a triple by the Giants' Mike Yastrzemski (5) in the first inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader in San Francisco, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — National League wild-card leader Atlanta is reuniting with 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson, a reliever for that championship team.

The Braves acquired Soler and Jackson in a trade with San Francisco late Monday night. Atlanta sent left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek and minor league infielder Sabin Ceballos to the Giants.

Soler, who was also part of the 2016 World Series title team with the Chicago Cubs, hit .240 with 12 homers and 40 RBIs in 93 games for the Giants this season. The 32-year-old Cuban was an All-Star with Miami last year.

After Atlanta got Soler from Kansas City at the trade deadline in 2021, he hit .269 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs in 55 games the rest of the regular season.

Soler hit three home runs in the World Series against the Astros, and all were significant. He became the first player ever to go deep leading off Game 1 of a World Series, and had the go-ahead homer in Game 4. The deciding Game 6 was scoreless when Soler drove a pitch over the train tracks and out of Houston's Minute Maid Park for a three-run homer in what became a 7-0 win.

Jackson threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in his three appearances during the 2021 World Series.

In 36 games for the Giants this season, the 32-year-old Jackson was 4-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 innings. He is 22-10 with a 4.23 ERA in 322 games over nine big league seasons.

The Braves made room on their 40-man roster when right-hander Darius Vines was designated for assignment.

San Francisco Giants' Jorge Soler, right, celebrates next to Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia, left, after hitting an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 26, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Luke Jackson (77) reacts as Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel, rear, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

