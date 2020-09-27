X

Braves remove Acuña from lineup with renewed wrist soreness

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a home run to left field on a pitch by Boston Red Sox' Chris Mazza, top, during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) follows through on a home run to left field on a pitch by Boston Red Sox' Chris Mazza, top, during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Credit: John Amis

Credit: John Amis

Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. has been removed from the Atlanta Braves' lineup in their regular season finale due to irritation in his left wrist.

The postseason-bound Braves say the move before Sunday's game against Boston was made as a precaution.

Even so, the report of renewed soreness in Acuña's wrist is cause for concern as the team prepares for the NL wild-card series. He was on the 10-day injured list due to soreness in the same wrist from Aug. 12-25.

Acuña is hitting .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBIs.

Ender Inciarte replaced Acuña in center field, and Ozzie Albies moved up as the new leadoff hitter.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., strikes out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., strikes out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

