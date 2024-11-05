Braves reliever Joe Jiménez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves reliever Joe Jiménez is expected to miss much of the 2025 season and possibly all of it after surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee.

The team confirmed Monday night that Jiménez is likely to be sidelined approximately eight to 12 months following the operation last week.

Jiménez was expected to open next season as one of Atlanta's top setup men. The 29-year-old right-hander posted a 2.62 ERA with three saves in 2024. He established career highs by pitching 68 2/3 innings in 69 games.