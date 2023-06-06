X

Braves recall Muñoz, acquire former Yankees right-hander Heller from Rays

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled right-hander Roddery Muñoz from Triple-A Gwinnett and outrighted left-hander Lucas Luetge to Gwinnett before Tuesday night's series opener against the New York Mets.

The Braves on Tuesday also acquired right-hander Ben Heller from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for international bonus pool money. Heller, 31, who was 2-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 31 games with the New York Yankees from 2016 to 2020, was optioned to Gwinnett.

Heller, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020, was designated for assignment by the Rays on June 2.

Muñoz, 23, was 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA in 15 games, including one start, with Gwinnett this season.

