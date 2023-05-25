X

Braves recall LHP Dodd to start vs Phillies, place Tonkin on IL

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves have recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd on Thursday to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodd was making his fourth start for the Braves, coming in with a record of 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA in the big leagues.

He has split time between the majors and minors, going 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta has been forced to patch up its rotation after long-term injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright.

To make room for Dodd, the Braves placed right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck, retroactive to Wednesday. He is 3-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 games.

