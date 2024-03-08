Braves reassign former closer Ken Giles to minor league camp

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reassigned Ken Giles to their minor league camp Friday, ending the former closer's bid to make the opening day roster.

Giles, who has 115 career saves over stints with Philadelphia, Houston and Toronto, agreed to a non-roster deal with the Braves in hopes of getting his injury plagued career back on track.

The 33-year-old right-hander has made only nine appearances in the majors since 2019.

Giles worked three innings in three spring training appearances for the Braves. After two scoreless stints, he surrendered a run on a hit and two walks in a 3-2 win over Boston on Thursday. He'll likely begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett and be in the mix for promotion to Atlanta if he continues to show he's healthy.

Giles had 34 saves for Houston's World Series-winning team in 2017.

The Braves also optioned left-hander reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder J.P. Martínez to Gwinnett, leaving 42 players in the big league camp.

