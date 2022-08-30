ajc logo
Braves play the Rockies after Harris II's 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies after Michael Harris II's four-hit game on Sunday

Colorado Rockies (55-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-50, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (2-5, 5.98 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 140 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -372, Rockies +296; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies after Michael Harris II had four hits against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 79-50 record overall and a 42-24 record at home. The Braves have a 54-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 19-42 record in road games and a 55-74 record overall. The Rockies have a 31-56 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 35 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 83 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias ranks 11th on the Rockies with a .306 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI. Randal Grichuk is 13-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .252 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

