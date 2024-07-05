Braves play the Phillies in first of 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -141, Phillies +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 47-38 record overall and a 27-16 record in home games. The Braves have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.47.

Philadelphia is 57-30 overall and 24-16 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has a .296 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 18 doubles and 21 home runs. Austin Riley is 11-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .223 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (tooth), Ramon Laureano: day-to-day (back), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (bacterial infection), Raymond Kerr: 15-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.