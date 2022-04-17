ajc logo
Braves play the Padres leading series 2-1

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres with a 2-1 series lead

Atlanta Braves (5-5) vs. San Diego Padres (5-5)

San Diego; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, four strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-1, 10.57 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -131, Braves +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres leading the series 2-1.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record in home games last season. The Padres batted .242 as a team in the 2021 season with a .722 OPS.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

