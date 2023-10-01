Braves play the Nationals with series tied 1-1

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Washington Nationals (70-91, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (104-57, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 104-57 record overall and a 52-28 record in home games. The Braves are 48-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 70-91 record overall and a 36-44 record on the road. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 106 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 14-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Meneses leads the Nationals with a .276 batting average, and has 35 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 88 RBI. Luis Garcia is 15-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Riley Adams: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Travis Blankenhorn: 10-Day IL (foot), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (finger), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

