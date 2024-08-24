Georgia News

Braves play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

Washington Nationals (58-71, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-59, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.81 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (7-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -180, Nationals +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 35-27 record in home games and a 69-59 record overall. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .414.

Washington has a 58-71 record overall and a 28-38 record in road games. The Nationals are 45-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 24 doubles and 37 home runs for the Braves. Jorge Soler is 8-for-26 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has 14 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. Alex Call is 8-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Alex Call: day-to-day (leg), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Jorge Soler returns; impressive Raisel Iglesias feat
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Raisel Iglesias picks up the win as Braves score in 10th on throwing error and beat...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jesse Winker's pinch-hit homer in 9th gives Mets 4-3 win over Orioles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Austin Riley’s injury isn’t fatal blow for Braves
The Latest
Friday's Scores
Raisel Iglesias picks up the win as Braves score in 10th on throwing error and beat...
Brittney Griner scores 22, Diana Taurasi adds 18 to help Mercury beat Dream 82-80
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role