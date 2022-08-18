ajc logo
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-1

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, leading the series 2-1

New York Mets (76-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-47, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Braves: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, leading the series 2-1.

Atlanta is 72-47 overall and 39-23 in home games. The Braves have hit 183 total home runs to lead the NL.

New York has a 36-23 record on the road and a 76-42 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The teams square off Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs while slugging .566. Matt Olson is 10-for-42 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 83 RBI while hitting .271 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-32 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

