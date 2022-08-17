ajc logo
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets, leading the series 2-0

New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets with a 2-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 39-22 record in home games and a 72-46 record overall. The Braves are first in the NL with 182 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

New York has a 35-23 record on the road and a 75-42 record overall. The Mets are 55-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Mets hold an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-42 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 doubles and 29 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 11-for-27 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Eddie Rosario: day-to-day (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O'Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Eduardo Escobar: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

