Braves play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -221, Marlins +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243 and slugging .415.

Miami went 62-100 overall and 32-49 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .378.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

Marlins: Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.