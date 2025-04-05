Georgia News
Braves play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago

Miami Marlins (4-4) vs. Atlanta Braves (1-7)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cal Quantrill (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, two strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -221, Marlins +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting a collective .243 and slugging .415.

Miami went 62-100 overall and 32-49 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244 and slugging .378.

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (rib)

Marlins: Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves third base Austin Riley (27) hits an RBI single to score Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna during the third inning of home opener baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Schwellenbach pitches gem, bats comes alive as Braves get first win

Glasnow pitches 5 scoreless innings and Dodgers beat winless Braves 6-1 to open 6-0

Braves are desperate for recovery as they enter their home opener as the majors' only winless team

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Georgia Cash 3 Night

Winning numbers drawn in Friday's Georgia Cash 4 Night

Gov. Brian Kemp enteres the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Sine Die, Friday, April 4, 2025, the final day of the legislative session. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia's legislative session unfolded

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire's row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America's wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball's Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.