Braves play the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -250, Marlins +203; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta has a 59-49 record overall and a 31-21 record at home. The Braves have a 25-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami is 18-35 on the road and 40-69 overall. The Marlins are 23-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Friday for the eighth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 51 extra base hits (20 doubles and 31 home runs). Matt Olson is 10-for-38 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Nick Gordon has 11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 11-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (knee), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.