Braves play the Marlins on home winning streak

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
The Atlanta Braves, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins (48-36, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (55-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (9-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -202, Marlins +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a nine-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta has a 29-15 record in home games and a 55-27 record overall. The Braves are first in MLB play with 155 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Miami is 23-20 on the road and 48-36 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.07 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Braves are up 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 15 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple and eight home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 14-for-37 with a double and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .295 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jacob Stallings: day-to-day (ankle), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

An inspiring father-daughter team prepares to make AJC Peachtree history

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Barenaked Ladies are loving life in Atlanta
12h ago

Credit: AP

Twitter users run into service issues after Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
13h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
11h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
11h ago

Credit: Maggie Bell

Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
22h ago
The Latest
Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by 'incendiary devices,' officials say
3h ago
Acuña and Albies hit consecutive HRs in Braves' win over Marlins; Arraez average dips to...
9h ago
A heat wave is scorching America's southern half as the Fourth of July holiday approaches
13h ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
11h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top