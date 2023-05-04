X

Braves play the Marlins after Albies' 4-hit game

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins after Ozzie Albies had four hits on Wednesday in a 14-6 win over the Marlins

Atlanta Braves (21-10, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-15, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -115, Braves -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins after Ozzie Albies' four-hit game on Wednesday.

Miami is 16-15 overall and 10-8 in home games. The Marlins have a 10-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 14-3 record in road games and a 21-10 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Thursday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has seven doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Braves. Albies is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kyle Wright: day-to-day (shoulder), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery9h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: 12 arrested during raid at Morrow home connected to drugs, other crimes
17h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things to know about Atlanta Public Schools’ proposed budget
15h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Regulators face public’s ire over Georgia Power’s fuel rate hike
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Acuña Jr. homers, Braves go deep 6 times, rout Marlins 14-6
5h ago
Braves Wright to go on IL with right shoulder soreness
5h ago
Authorities capture suspect in fatal shooting at Atlanta medical facility
8h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top