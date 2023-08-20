Braves play the Giants after Rosario's 4-hit game

The Atlanta Braves take on the San Francisco Giants after Eddie Rosario had four hits against the Giants on Saturday
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
15 hours ago
X

San Francisco Giants (64-59, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-42, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (3-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -250, Giants +204; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants after Eddie Rosario's four-hit game on Saturday.

Atlanta is 80-42 overall and 42-20 at home. The Braves have hit 234 total home runs to lead the NL.

San Francisco has a 29-31 record in road games and a 64-59 record overall. The Giants have a 37-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 74 RBI for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 16-for-45 with a double, four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 RBI for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 12-for-32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .297 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

Giants: 2-8, .209 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (side), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Mark Mathias: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Pollock: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 60-Day IL (lat), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Braves look to complete the sweep of Giants
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump Indictment: What’s next in Fulton County?
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
7h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Joc Pederson's bases-loaded walk in 9th lifts Giants to 4-3 win over Braves
1h ago
Saturday's Scores
19h ago
Rosario has 4 hits, including go-ahead 2-run homer, as Braves beat Giants 6-5
20h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
19h ago
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top