Braves play the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -135, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 2-1.

Arizona has gone 23-23 at home and 46-47 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 20-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 22-23 record on the road and a 51-40 record overall. The Braves have a 33-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 15-for-42 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 24 home runs while slugging .568. Austin Riley is 11-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (back), Brandon Pfaadt: day-to-day (ankle), Jordan Montgomery: 15-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (oblique), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.