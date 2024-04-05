Braves play the Diamondbacks in first of 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-2)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (0-1, 11.25 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -273, Diamondbacks +221; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Atlanta went 104-58 overall and 52-29 at home a season ago. The Braves scored 5.8 runs per game in the 2023 season while giving up 4.4.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .408 as a team last season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (knee), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.