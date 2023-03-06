Braves plan to cut off sale of season tickets before opener

Braves president Derek Schiller says this is the first time in team history season ticket sales have been cut off before the first game.

The Braves plan to cut off the sale of season tickets on or around March 17. The team says it is on pace to approach the 2022 Truist Park record total of more than 3.1 million in attendance, the first time since 2020 at Turner Field the Braves topped 3 million.