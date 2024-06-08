Braves plan to call up 2023 first-rounder Hurston Waldrep to make MLB debut Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves plan to bring up Hurston Waldrep, the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft, to make his major league debut Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Waldrep will start the finale of the four-game series, pushing left-hander Max Fried back to the opener of a three-game set at Baltimore on Tuesday night.

“It’s just like we’ve been doing all year, just giving guys extra days,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’d been throwing the ball pretty well. It was his time to throw. We’re going to continue probably do this all year, where we give these guys extra days' rest. We’re trying to keep them all healthy and upright as we wind everything down.”