Braves place Strider on injured list with elbow injury, recall Winans from minors

The Atlanta Braves have placed ace right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider (99) delivers in the first inning of baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

40 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed ace right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list on Sunday and recalled right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett.

The move with Strider was expected after an MRI on Saturday revealed a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. No decision on possible season-ending Tommy John surgery is expected before Strider is evaluated further by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, at a date to be determined.

Winans was 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in six starts with Atlanta last season and was expected to be a part of Gwinnett's rotation. The Braves have not said if Winans will at least temporarily fill Strider's spot in the Atlanta rotation.

Strider complained about discomfort in his elbow after pitching four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, in Atlanta's 6-5 win over Arizona on Friday night. He led the majors with 20 wins and 281 strikeouts last season.

