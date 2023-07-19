Braves place OF Hilliard on IL with bruised heel, return Rosario to lineup

BreakingNews
The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right heel on Wednesday and returned left fielder Eddie Rosario to the starting lineup.

After missing two games with tightness in his right hamstring, Rosario is starting in Wednesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hilliard started in left field in Tuesday night's wild 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks before being replaced by Kevin Pillar in the fourth inning. Hilliard is hitting .236 with three homers in 78 at-bats. He played for the Colorado Rockies in his first four seasons.

The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Seth Elledge from Triple-A Gwinnett. Left-hander Danny Young was released. Elledge was designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers on June 18 after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 16.

Elledge, 27, was 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA in 23 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020-21.

