Braves place Max Fried on 15-day injured list with forearm issue

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves All-Star left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, in a move retroactive to Thursday, the Braves announced Sunday.

Fried (7-5, 3.08 ERA) has made 18 starts this season and has been a critical member of the Braves' rotation along with Chris Sale and Reynaldo López. The Braves lost top pitcher Spencer Strider for the season in April after just two starts.

Manager Brian Snitker said Fried initially felt something getting loose before Tuesday's All-Star Game appearance. Fried pitched the second inning, throwing 10 pitches and allowing one walk. He still felt something was off when he came to the ballpark on Friday, and he had an MRI that revealed the neuritis. He will not throw until he is asymptomatic.