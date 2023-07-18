Braves place lefty Allard on 60-day injured list with nerve inflammation in shoulder

Exclusive
The Atlanta Braves have placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves placed left-hander Kolby Allard on the 60-day injured list on Monday after he was diagnosed with nerve inflammation in his left shoulder.

Allard was removed in the second inning of Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He told manager Brian Snitker he felt "some tingling in his fingers" after throwing a pitch.

“I just noticed him moving his arm and his shoulder and something didn’t look right,” Snitker said following the game.

Allard allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 1/3 innings and has a 6.57 ERA in four games, including three starts.

The Braves recalled outfielder Forrest Wall, 27, from Triple-A Gwinnett before Monday night's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

